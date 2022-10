(WJHL) Kelly Finney and Krista Buchanan from the Memorial Park Community Center tell us about the annual Super Spooky Fall Festival Saturday, Oct. 29 from 4-7 p.m. at Memorial Park Community Center.

Super Spooky Saturday

Memorial Park Community Center, 510 Bert St.

Saturday, Oct. 29/4-7 p.m.

All ages/Free

Haunted Walk: $2 per person/free to children under 3

Costume contest: 4:30 p.m./MPCC amphitheater/Ages 03, 4-6, 7-9, 10-12/Registration required

For more information, call 423-434-5749.