by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Dec 16, 2022 / 11:38 AM EST
Updated: Dec 16, 2022 / 11:38 AM EST
Capt. Benny Carringer and Tom Tull from Ballad Health, share with us all the details of today’s Red Kettle Match Day, that will see Ballad Health match all donations up to $20,000!
