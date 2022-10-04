(WJHL) Stacy Larsen, Executive Director for The River tells us about their upcoming event to be held Saturday from 10am – 2pm in the basement of First Presbyterian Church at 105 South Boone Street in Johnson City. There will be a variety of hand crafted items and many tasty treats including baked hand pies made on the spot. There will be live music by the Bluebirds, door prizes every hour, and a Game of Chance for the opportunity to win a night at the Carnegie with a complementary couples massage and gift certificate to Wellingtons. All proceeds benefit The River ministry serving women and children through a variety of supportive services and the practice of radical hospitality.

For more information visit The River on Facebook.