The Quillen 100 at Bristol Motor Speedway

(WJHL) Natalie Javadi and Ryan Serbin, medical students at ETSU Quillen College of Medicine tell us about The Quillen 100, an annual bike race and health fair being held at Bristol Motor Speedway October 16, 2021.
For more information visit www.Quillen100.com.

