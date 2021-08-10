(WJHL) Bobbie Phillips, event co-chair tells us about the upcoming Low Country Boil to take place at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market August 14th. The event raises money for the preservation of The Netherland Inn.
Tickets are $50 per person and can be ordered online at www.TheNetherlandInn.com/events.
The Netherland Inn’s Low Country Boil
(WJHL) Bobbie Phillips, event co-chair tells us about the upcoming Low Country Boil to take place at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market August 14th. The event raises money for the preservation of The Netherland Inn.