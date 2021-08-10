The Netherland Inn’s Low Country Boil

Daytime Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) Bobbie Phillips, event co-chair tells us about the upcoming Low Country Boil to take place at the Kingsport Farmer’s Market August 14th. The event raises money for the preservation of The Netherland Inn.
Tickets are $50 per person and can be ordered online at www.TheNetherlandInn.com/events.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories