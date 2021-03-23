(WJHL) Leslie Salling, President and CEO of the United Way of East Tennessee Highlands, tells us about the importance of volunteers to non-profit organizations and how easy it is to find different opportunities.
For more information visit www.Volunteer-United.org.
The Importance of Volunteering
