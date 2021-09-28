(WJHL) Amy takes us to visit The Cookie Crate in Johnson City to check out their new edible cookie dough to go along with their delicious cookies! She also previews the launch of some new flavors!
For more information stop by The Cookie Crate or visit their website at www.TheCookieCrate.com.
The Cookie Crate now offering Edible Cookie Dough
