At a press conference this morning, officials with Doe River Gorge announced they will bring The Christmas Train to Doe River Gorge hopefully by 2023. This steam locomotive and passenger cars will traverse a new 2.2 mile track that will immerse riders in the story of Jesus Christ from birth to resurrection. The folks at Doe River Gorge purchased the entire train, sets, and costumes from Dry Gulch Camp in Oklahoma, and they hope The Christmas Train will become a Christmas tradition for families all across our region!