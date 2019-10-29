The B-17 RETURNS to Morristown and you can check it out on November 1 – 3 as the B-17 “Aluminum Overcast” comes back to the Morristown Airport! This is an awesome opportunity to come see what it was like for those adventurous and courageous men who flew on one of World War II’s most vital aircraft. Recount stories and relive the adventures as told by World War II Veterans, Korean War Veterans, and their families. Tour the airplane. See the conditions that those brave men endured during missions. See the sheer size and scale of this beautiful airplane. Hear the rumble of it’s 4 radial engines as they roar to life. You can also take a flight on the B-17 for the ultimate experience. Ground tours are $10 for individuals, $20 for families, and FREE for active duty Military and Veterans. For flight ticket prices and to reserve your seat visit the B-17 website!