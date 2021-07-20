(WJHL) Richard Rose tells us about this popular self guided tour that is part of the Virginia Highlands Festival. The self guided homes tour is Saturday, July 31, 2021from 10:00 AM -4:00 PM.
Purchase tickets online or at Shady Business (180 East Main St.) during July, or at the house at 262 Bradley St. or Shady Business the day of the tour.
For more information visit www.vahighlandsfestival.com.
The Abingdon Historic Homes Tour set for Saturday
