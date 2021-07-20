The Abingdon Historic Homes Tour set for Saturday

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) - A Johnson City woman was arrested Monday after police say a child was found only partially clothed in a roadway.

According to a release from the Johnson City Police Department, Kimberly Cline was charged with child neglect and endangerment after a five-year-old was found in the area of West Walnut Street and Carter Sells Road on July 11, 2021.