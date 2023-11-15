(WJHL) Travel expert Kathy Kennedy tells us about a Thanksgiving Sale by Viking that includes free international airfare and a spirits package. For more information please call Kathy at (423) 323-1344 or visit Exclusive Cruise Travel online.
by: Amy Lynn
Posted:
Updated:
(WJHL) Travel expert Kathy Kennedy tells us about a Thanksgiving Sale by Viking that includes free international airfare and a spirits package. For more information please call Kathy at (423) 323-1344 or visit Exclusive Cruise Travel online.