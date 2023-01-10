(WJHL) Birthplace of Country Music Museum Communications Manager Charlene Tipton Baker tells us about the deadline for entries for Tennessee Songwriters Week Qualifying Round at the Museum. The deadline for entries is this Friday, January 13th.
For more information visit www.BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.
(WJHL) Birthplace of Country Music Museum Communications Manager Charlene Tipton Baker tells us about the deadline for entries for Tennessee Songwriters Week Qualifying Round at the Museum. The deadline for entries is this Friday, January 13th.