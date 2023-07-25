Tracy & John Darr from Stanley’s Produce, share with us their delicious recipe for corn salad!

For more information call 423-232-1985 or check them out on Facebook

Stanley’s Produce Corn Salad

Microwave corn in husks (4 minutes for one ear of corn, 10 minutes for 4 ears of corn)

Cut corn off cobs and put in bowl

Finely chop up cucumbers, cherry tomatoes, onions and parsley and mix together with corn

olive oil, balsamic vinegar, salt and pepper to taste with vegetables

Mix everything together and enjoy!