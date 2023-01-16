WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Jan 16, 2023 / 10:54 AM EST
Updated: Jan 16, 2023 / 10:54 AM EST
Travel Expert Kathy Kennedy, discusses all of the specials available through Viking cruises this month, and she also gets us ready for a local Viking event taking place in Kingsport later this month!
For more information call 423-323-1344
