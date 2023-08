TWRA’s Matt Cameron sits down with Chris to discuss the new state record cutthroat trout recently caught by 10-year old Palmer Tipton at Ft. Patrick Henry Lake! Cameron also discussed the TWRA’s Fishing Forecast located on their website, and he also shared with us how this Sunday is the cut-off to purchase tickets for the big TWRF Raffle!

For more information call 615-781-6500 or go to tnwildlife.org