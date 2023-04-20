TWRA’s Matthew Cameron, dropped by the Daytime studio to discuss new regulations regarding Spring Turkey season, and to show us the new state record paddlefish caught on Cherokee Lake!
For more information call 615-781-6500 or go to tnwildlife.org
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
TWRA’s Matthew Cameron, dropped by the Daytime studio to discuss new regulations regarding Spring Turkey season, and to show us the new state record paddlefish caught on Cherokee Lake!
For more information call 615-781-6500 or go to tnwildlife.org