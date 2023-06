Ken Heath from the Town of Marion, Virginia and Chef G.W. Clisso get us ready for the “Hungriest Mother” event coming to Hungry Mother State Park in Marion, Virginia! Chef Clisso also introduces us to his line of delicious salad dressings and sauces made in Pound, Virginia!

For more information on Marion go to marionva.org and for Chef G.W. Clisso go to ChefGWClisso.com