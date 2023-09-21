Matthew Cameron with TWRA, gave us some great information of the beginning of archery season for deer that begins this Saturday, and about National Hunting & Fishing Day that also takes place this Saturday!
For more information go to tnwildlife.org
by: Chris McIntosh
