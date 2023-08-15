Travel Expert Kathy Kennedy, tells us about some great group travel opportunities to Alaska and an Atlantic Crossing, and she also previews her Wine & Cheese event with Viking coming up in September!
For more information call 423-323-1344
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted:
Updated:
Travel Expert Kathy Kennedy, tells us about some great group travel opportunities to Alaska and an Atlantic Crossing, and she also previews her Wine & Cheese event with Viking coming up in September!
For more information call 423-323-1344