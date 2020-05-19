The Associated Press reported that community fishing is experiencing a wave of interest during the COVID-19 pandemic as Americans seek creative ways to de-stress. Stephanie Vatalaro with the Recreational Boating and Fishing Foundation discusses how taking a fishing trip can help during this pandemic.
Take me fishing
