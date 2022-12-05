(WJHL) Tammy Davis from the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter and Brian Parlier with Hurd Realty tell us about the upcoming Tails and Paws Holiday Festival happening Friday, December 9th.
This event will benefit the shelter through donations of food and supplies. Also, join us in downtown Johnson City for all kinds of family fun including pony rides and Santa Claus!
(WJHL) Tammy Davis from the Washington County Johnson City Animal Shelter and Brian Parlier with Hurd Realty tell us about the upcoming Tails and Paws Holiday Festival happening Friday, December 9th.