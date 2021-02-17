(WJHL) Music Director, Cornelia Laemmli Orth, of the Symphony of the Mountains tells us about a special grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission to produce a concert video recording for area hospitals and nursing homes.
For more information or to view the free live concert event visit www.symphonyofthemountains.org.
Symphony of the Mountains COVID 19 Concert
(WJHL) Music Director, Cornelia Laemmli Orth, of the Symphony of the Mountains tells us about a special grant from the Tennessee Arts Commission to produce a concert video recording for area hospitals and nursing homes.