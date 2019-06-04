Daytime Tri-Cities

Sweet Tea Pound Cake

By:

Posted: Jun 04, 2019 11:05 AM EDT

Updated: Jun 04, 2019 11:05 AM EDT

Sweet Tea Pound Cake

Nita Thompson with Milo's Teas joins us in the kitchen to show us how to use Milo's Teas to make a great pound cake! 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos