Susan G Komen Race for the Cure Registration

Amy Dunway with Susan G Komen of East Tennessee joins us to share details on their Race for the Cure. Registration is now underway for the 15th anniversary of the run to raise money and support families in our area.
For more information visit www.komeneasttn.org

