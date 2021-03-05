(WJHL) Executive Director of Susan G. Komen East Tennessee Amy Dunaway explains some of the changes happening to the organization. She also thanks businesses and individuals for their support throughout the year.
For more information call 1-877-465-6636 or visit www.KomenEastTn.com.
Susan G Komen East Tennessee announces changes to organization
