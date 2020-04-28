Ben Taylor with Summitt Couseling talks with Chris about offering discounted sessions that they hope will make counseling services more financially available to those without insurance or who are having trouble finding in-network providers.
For more information go to www.summitcounselingtn.com/covid-19-counseling
Summit Counseling in Johnson city offering to help support essential workers with discounted therapy and counseling sessions
