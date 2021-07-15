Summertime Stories ‘n More in Jonesborough

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) - New details in the arrest of a former Kingsport Axmen baseball player allege he made threats to teammates over social media, saying he would "kill everyone single one of y'all."

According to an affidavit obtained by News Channel 11, police were called to Hunter Wright Stadium on July 12, where they spoke with a player and coach from the Axmen baseball team.