(WJHL) Jonesborough Storytellers Guild President Judy “Butterfly” Farlow tells us about this Tuesday evening series underway through August in the town of Jonesborough.
Summertime Stories ‘n More features up to four different professional storytellers each Tuesday on the Mill Springs Park lawn of the Storytelling Resource Place through August. Guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets, as tellers will be featured from the front porch.
Summertime Stories ‘n More in Jonesborough
