(WJHL) Azlinn Edwards professional stylist and owner of Azlinn Hope Collections shows us some of the latest looks for the holidays and gives us some style tips on how to wear those looks for office wear and parties!

Be sure to check out her store downtown Johnson City during the December 2nd Sip, Shop and Stroll event or during their holiday party December 8th. For more information on both visit www.AzlinnHope.com or check them out on Instagram.