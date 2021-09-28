Storyteller shares story of 1935 murder case in Pound, VA in a one woman show

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) — For half a century, shoppers have been able to turn to The Mall at Johnson City for last-minute Christmas gifts, quick bites to eat in the food court or spontaneous shopping sprees.

The community can join in on the fun on Saturday, Oct. 2 from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the lower level parking lot to celebrate the mall's 50th year of serving the region.