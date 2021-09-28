(WJHL) Pamela Gilmer tells us about her one woman show that shares the real life story of Edith Maxwell, a woman convicted of killing her father back in 1935.
Gilmer will be doing the presentation during a Pro Art Association event Saturday, October 2nd, 2021 at 7:30pm at Park Avenue Theater in Norton, VA.
She will also be performing it during the Red Fox Storytelling Festival October 23rd & 24th.
Storyteller shares story of 1935 murder case in Pound, VA in a one woman show
