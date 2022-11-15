(WJHL) Registered Dietitian Dr. Elizabeth Hall, with The Dairy Alliance shares three tips to help you stay well.

Registered Dietitian Dr. Elizabeth Hall, with The Dairy Alliance shows us how to stay healthy with a recipe for a Roasted Pepper and Tomato Soup.

Greek yogurt and cream make this easy-to-make-ahead tomato soup rich and creamy. It’s a perfect choice for busy weeknights or chilly evenings when the family gathers around the dinner table.

Ingredients

2 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoons olive oil

1 yellow onion, chopped

2 carrots, peeled and chopped

2 celery stalks, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

Kosher salt to taste

Freshly ground black pepper to taste

1 tablespoon tomato paste

1 tablespoon smoked paprika

1 tablespoon cumin

1 tablespoon dried or fresh thyme leaves

1 (15-ounce) jar roasted red peppers, drained

1 (14.5-ounce) can fire-roasted diced tomatoes

3 cups chicken broth

1 (5-ounce) container plain Greek yogurt

1 ⁄ 2 cup half-and-half

⁄ cup half-and-half 1⁄ 2 cup Parmesan cheese, shaved, plus more for garnishing



For more information visit www.TheDairyAlliance.com.