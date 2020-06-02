Squash Casserole made easy, and tasty!

1  of  2
Squash Casserole

Nita Thompson with Milo’s Tea is in the kitchen making delicious Squash Casserole!

Summer Squash Casserole

6 cups yellow squash, sliced

1 c. sour cream

1 c. carrots, shredded

1 medium onion, chopped

1 can cream of chicken soup

½ cup parmesan

8 oz. herb stuffing

1 Tbs. olive oil

Melted butter (1 stick)

In a saucepan, sauté onion, carrots and squash in olive oil.  Cook until soft.  Add sour cream, parmesan and soup, stir gently until just mixed.  Salt and pepper to taste.  In separate bowl, toss stuffing with melted butter until coated.   Put half of the stuffing mix in the bottom of the casserole dish, then add vegetable mix.  Top with remaining stuffing mix.  Bake at 325F until bubbly and stuffing is golden brown. (25-30 min.)  

