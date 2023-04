(WJHL) Earl Hockin, with the Exchange Place in Kingsport tells us about the annual Spring Garden Fair.

It is coming up Saturday, April 29th, 2023, from 10 a.m. – 5 p.m. and Sunday, April 30th, 2023, from 12 – 5 p.m. at Exchange Place Living History Farm in Kingsport, TN.

Admission at the gate is $5 for adults and free for children under 12.