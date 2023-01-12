WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Amy Lynn
Posted: Jan 12, 2023 / 11:51 AM EST
Updated: Jan 12, 2023 / 11:51 AM EST
(WJHL) Amy talks with Kai Black of LXI about their funding from Speedway Children’s Charities. LXI is an after school program for children in Johnson City.
For more information visit www.MoveLXI.com.
