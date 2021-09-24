(WJHL) Susan McKinney, Executive Director and Kayla Nichols, Marketing and Communications Director with Appalachian RC & D tell us about their programs and projects including a campfire kit fundraiser, Field School, and AppalCorp.
For more information or to sign up for any of these programs please visit www.arcd.org.
Spotlight: Appalachian RC & D
(WJHL) Susan McKinney, Executive Director and Kayla Nichols, Marketing and Communications Director with Appalachian RC & D tell us about their programs and projects including a campfire kit fundraiser, Field School, and AppalCorp.