Spotlight: Appalachian RC & D

(WJHL) Susan McKinney, Executive Director and Kayla Nichols, Marketing and Communications Director with Appalachian RC & D tell us about their programs and projects including a campfire kit fundraiser, Field School, and AppalCorp.
For more information or to sign up for any of these programs please visit www.arcd.org.

