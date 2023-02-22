WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
Please enter a search term.
by: Chris McIntosh
Posted: Feb 22, 2023 / 10:29 AM EST
Updated: Feb 22, 2023 / 10:29 AM EST
Tembra Aldridge and “King Bee” Josh Smith gets us ready for the “Spellabration” fundraising event for the Johnson City Schools Foundation!
For more information jcschools.org
If you have chronic aches and pains that are a result of exercising, consider taking advantage of Playmakar’s massive sale with deep discounts.
The newest innovation for smaller snow shoveling jobs is the electric snow shovel.
Regardless of your skin type, dry air can wreak havoc on your face and body. Skin care products can help.