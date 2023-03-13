WJHL | Tri-Cities News & Weather
by: Amy Lynn
Posted: Mar 13, 2023 / 10:32 AM EDT
Updated: Mar 13, 2023 / 10:32 AM EDT
(WJHL) Ed Herbert tells us about the second annual Spell-a-bration to be held April 11th at Liberty Bell in Johnson City. Registration is underway now at www.JCSchools.org.
