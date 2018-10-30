Daytime Tri-Cities

Spaghetti Dinner and Dance

Posted: Oct 30, 2018 10:55 AM EDT

Updated: Oct 30, 2018 10:55 AM EDT

On Saturday, November 3rd, you are invited to enjoy a great spaghetti dinner and a dance to benefit Honor Flight of Northeast Tennessee, Edie Lowry and Jeff Campbell join us on Daytime to share all that is going on with honor flight and "A Walk in Their Boots" event. 

