GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) — Let it snow, let it snow; in Tennessee, some places in higher elevations are seeing their first snow of the fall season. LeConte Lodge reported one inch of snow and in the early morning, temperatures were at 29 degrees Fahrenheit.

The National Weather Service tweeted about some light snowfall at Newfound Gap at around 7:45 a.m. from the Great Smoky Mountains National Park. They also said Mt. Leconte had around 0.7" of snow Thursday morning.