Nita Thompson of Milo’s Tea shows us how to make the dough for sopapilla.

Sopapillas with cinnamon and warm honey

4 c. all-purpose flour

4 Tbsp. shortening (I use Crisco)

1 tsp. salt

2 tsp. baking powder

1 ½ c. warm water (not cold)

Oil for frying (appx. 2 qts)

For dusting:

½ c. sugar

1 Tbsp. ground cinnamon (or to taste)

Honey (warmed)

In a mixing bowl combine dry ingredients: flour, salt, baking powder and stir. Add shortening and stir in until mixed (looks grainy). Add in warm water, mix together. Cover for 15-20 min. to activate levening. Roll dough out onto floured surface to ¼” thickness. Use knife to cut dough into 3” strips up and down and across to make 3” squares. Heat oil to 375 F.

Gently drop dough squares into oil a few at a time. Don’t overfill. Turn squares when brown on one side, brown on the other, then remove and place on plate with paper towels. They should be soft and puffy. Pat off additional oil if needed, then dust with combined sugar and cinnamon. Serve with warm honey to drizzle inside of the sopapillas. Enjoy with an ice-cold glass of Milo’s All Natural, Fresh Brewed Tea!

For more information visit www.DrinkMilos.com.