Preston Whitehead, Owner of Sonny’s Marina & Cafe talks with us about their reopening, as the water levels on Boone Lake are on the rise. Daniel Taylor with The French Quarter restaurant at Sonny’s Marina gives us a an inside look at their tasty menu!

For more information call (423) 283-4014 or go to facebook.com/sonnys247 or facebook.com/frenchQuarterKPT