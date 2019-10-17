Milligan’s musical theatre program will perform “Songs for a New World” during the college’s Homecoming weekend, Oct. 24-27. Performances will take place Oct. 24-26 at 7:30 p.m. and Oct 27 at 2:30 p.m. in Milligan’s McGlothlin-Street Theatre located in the Gregory Center. The musical follows multiple characters including a captain of a ship in 1492, a flag maker suffering loss, a mother deciding to create a new life and a man choosing to take his basketball future into his own hands. “Songs for a New World” explores faith, love, community and how ordinary people survive extraordinary circumstances.

Tickets go on sale Sept. 23 at milligan.tix.com