TRI-CITIES, Tenn./Va. (WJHL) - Online learning became a common sight during the pandemic, and although the return to in-person learning is only a few weeks away, some districts across the region have chosen to keep virtual learning in place through new online academies.

For some students and teachers, online learning was a headache, but that wasn't the case for everyone. Some enjoyed the online learning aspect, but having to constantly switch back and forth between online and in-person is what caused issues. Now, teachers can choose between one or the other in select school districts.