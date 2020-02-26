1  of  3
Breaking News
VDH: 1 person being monitored for coronavirus in southwest Virginia Brock Services, LLC in Kingsport files notice with state about layoffs, 824 employees impacted Sullivan County Sheriff: Wilkes County, NC authorities searching pond in relation to search for Evelyn Boswell

Song of the Mountains returns to the Lincoln Theatre in Marion, Va. on March 7th.

Daytime Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tim White sits down with Chris to discuss the great line-up of musicians coming to the beautiful Lincoln Theatre for the next LIVE taping of the Song of the Mountains

For more info and tickets call (276) 783-6092 or go to songofthemountains.org

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Daytime Facebook Feed

Trending Stories