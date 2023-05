Raw Chef Jane shows us how to make our own smoothie bowls. She says you can make it your own but here is her recipe:

1-4 Bananas

1-4 Cups Strawberries

1 Lemon

1/4 Cup Chia Seeds

1/4 Cup Cashews

Blend it up and top with the topping of your choice.

Jane also tells us how to top our bowl and shares information about an upcoming class.

For more information please visit www.RawChefJane.com.