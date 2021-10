RICHMOND, Va. (WJHL) — Southwest Virginia's COVID hospitalization rate is nearly four times the state's average after the Virginia Department of Health (VDH) reported 30 new hospitalizations Thursday.

The nine-county region's seven-day new COVID case rate also rose slightly for the second straight day as 117 new cases were reported. That brought the "community spread" rate to 284 per 100,000 population, which is 2.4 times higher than Virginia's rate of 117.