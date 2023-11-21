(WJHL) Amy Lynn takes us to Second Harvest Food Bank of Northeast Tennessee where agents with Signature Properties are packing food boxes and presenting the organization with a $5000 check!
For more information on Second Harvest Food Bank visit www.netFoodBank.org and for more on Signature Properties visit www.SigProps.com.
