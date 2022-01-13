Short Term Rentals Workshops

(WJHL) Alicia Phelps and Sabrina Morton tell us about the short term rental workshops by The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association
The workshops will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the following locations:
February 2: Greeneville
Greene County Partnership located at 115 Academy St.
February 9: Johnson City
Visit Johnson City offices located at 302 Buffalo St.
February 17: Elizabethton
Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce located at 615 E. Elk Ave.
February 23: Bristol
Explore Bristol offices/Co-Work Bristol located at 1227 Volunteer Pkwy. Suite 130
While the workshops are free, registration is required by calling 423-262-0238.