Short Term Rentals Workshops

(WJHL) Alicia Phelps and Sabrina Morton tell us about the short term rental workshops by The Northeast Tennessee Tourism Association
The workshops will be held from 6-9 p.m. at the following locations:

February 2: Greeneville
Greene County Partnership located at 115 Academy St.

February 9: Johnson City
Visit Johnson City offices located at 302 Buffalo St.

February 17: Elizabethton
Elizabethton/Carter County Chamber of Commerce located at 615 E. Elk Ave.

February 23: Bristol
Explore Bristol offices/Co-Work Bristol located at 1227 Volunteer Pkwy. Suite 130

While the workshops are free, registration is required by calling 423-262-0238.

