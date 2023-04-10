(WJHL) Eva Hunter and Liz Borromeo of Shellshead Ballet tell us about the upcoming performance of “The Tale Before the Spell: Beauty and the Beast,” at Milligan University, Saturday, April 15th. A special thank you to Johnson City Ballroom Dance for choreography.

Performances will be held at the Gregory Center at Milligan University at 1:00pm and 6:30pm. Tickets are $25 for reserved seating, $15 for general admission, $10 for students, and free for children under 5 who will not occupy a seat. Tickets can be purchased by calling 423.218.5030.