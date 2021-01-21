Share the sweetness with Healing Hands Health Center

Daytime Tri-Cities

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(WJHL) Helen Scott with Healing Hands Health Center tells us about their annual “Sweets for the Sweet” Valentine’s Fundraiser. She also shares information on how this year will be a little different as they honor or healthcare workers and seniors.
For more information visit www.HealingHandsHealthCenter.org

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories