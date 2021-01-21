(WJHL) Helen Scott with Healing Hands Health Center tells us about their annual “Sweets for the Sweet” Valentine’s Fundraiser. She also shares information on how this year will be a little different as they honor or healthcare workers and seniors.
For more information visit www.HealingHandsHealthCenter.org
Share the sweetness with Healing Hands Health Center
