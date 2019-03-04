Daytime Tri-Cities

Sewing and Long Arm Quilting Center Spring Fling

By:

Posted: Mar 04, 2019 12:08 PM EST

Updated: Mar 04, 2019 12:08 PM EST

Anna heads to the Sewing and Long Arm Quilting Center in Kingsport where Bob Bolton talks about a great opportunity to get your hands on a new sewing machine and learn a thing or two in the process at their Spring Fling! 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories

Local Headlines

Latest Videos